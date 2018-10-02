Virat Kohli needed a break: Ravi Shastri on resting skipper for Asia Cup 2018

India’s captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during a practice session. (AP Photo/File) India’s captain Virat Kohli chats with coach Ravi Shastri during a practice session. (AP Photo/File)

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri said ‘mental fatigue’ was the reason behind resting regular skipper Virat Kohli for the Asia Cup 2018. The Indian coach during an interaction with Gulf News said Kohli needed this break and he has similar plans for other players as well.

“Virat needed this rest. Physically he is a bull. You can’t give him out of the ground. And the thing with Virat is if he plays, then you know the level of intensity he brings. So it was a case of just mental fatigue, giving him a break, take your mind off cricket and then come back fresh,” Shastri said.

He added, “We will have to do it with a lot of other players. You know like Bumrah, Bhuvi, we have to sustain them and keep them energetic.”

Kohli is all set to return to international cricket, when India take on West Indies in the first Test, which starts from October 4 in Rajkot. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have also been included in the 15-member squad announced for the two Tests against West Indies.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, after smashing brilliant tons in the final Test against England, have been retained. Seamer Mohammad Siraj received a maiden Test call while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya were all rested for the Test series.

Shikhar Dhawan, who had a brilliant outing in UAE, has been left out due to his poor show in the last Test series in England.

