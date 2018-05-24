Virat Kohli ruled out of Surrey stint with neck injury

Virat Kohli played Indian Premier League 2018 for RCB from April 7 to May 20. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli played Indian Premier League 2018 for RCB from April 7 to May 20. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli, who was scheduled to play County cricket for Surrey in the month of June, ruled out from participating in the tournament due to a neck injury, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday. In a press release, the India cricket body said that the 29-year old will undergo a period of rehabilitation before the start of the crucial series against England in July.

“Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating. This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI Medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit,” the press release said.

The release added that Kohli will undergo a fitness test from June 15. “The Team India captain will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15,” it said.

BCCI further expressed confidence that the batsman will regain fitness before the away tour to England which begins from July 3. “The BCCI Medical Team is confident that Mr Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India’s upcoming tours to Ireland and England,” it said.

Talking about the injury, BCCI said that Kohli “suffered a neck injury while fielding during Match 51 of the IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May 2018 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.”

Kohli will still miss the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan on June 14th, 2018. now because of this injury. India play Ireland in a T20I series in June and Kohli not be able to play that as well now. The County stint was his step to prepare himself for the tough English conditions ahead of the international series.

