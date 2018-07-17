Emotional Virat Kohli shares video of fans singing national anthem, thanks for support

India fans in England prior to a game. (Source: Reuters) India fans in England prior to a game. (Source: Reuters)

Prior to India’s third and final ODI against England, skipper Virat Kohli shared an emotional message with the fans and thanked them for their unconditional support. In the Instagram post, Kohli also shared a video of fans loudly singing the national anthem prior to a game. At the time of the video, fans stood up, tricolour in hands and sang the national anthem with full vigour and in full volume leaving goosebumps. Seeing such patriotism on display, Kohli expressed it motivates the team to keep fighting and keep going the extra mile.

In the caption he wrote, “One of the best feelings watching this video! Thank you everyone for your constant and unconditional support for us. Your cheers and love motivates us to keep trying harder every time! 🇮🇳🙏😇”

On Tuesday, July 17, India and England square off in the decisive third ODI of the series at Headingley. India had won the first ODI in the series by 8-wickets. England came back strongly in the series with an 86-run win the second ODI and level the series. Even the three-match T20 series, had gone to three games with India clinching it. If India win the third ODI, it will be the tenth straight bilateral ODI series win for the team.

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

England squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, James Vince

