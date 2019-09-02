Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant named in Delhi’s probable squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli has been included in the 50-member probables list for Delhi’s squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Monday.

Advertising

The team was handpicked on Monday by the DDCA senior selection committee.

Apart from Kohli, the probables list also includes a star-studded line-up featuring Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

All the players who have been named in the probables list have been asked to report for a preparatory camp at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium on September 3.

Some big names in the list as senior selection committee name probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy. All available players are requested to report 8 am tomorrow to Head Coach KP Bhaskar at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.@BCCI @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/1C0gsLxW8K — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) September 2, 2019

DDCA has been amongst the best domestic sides in the Vijay Hazare Trophy team.

Advertising

They ended as runners-up under the leadership of Rishabh Pant in 2017-18 season and also won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the same year.

They finished runners-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.