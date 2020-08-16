scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 16, 2020
‘He called, I put my head down and ran’: Virat Kohli posts video showing understanding with MS Dhoni

'Thank you for these moments, skip,' said Virat Kohli. One of the partnerships in the video is from the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinal, when MS Dhoni 'gifted' the task of hitting the winning runs to Kohli, much to his surprise.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 16, 2020 8:44:01 pm
Kohli, dhoniMS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (File Photo/AFP)

Virat Kohli tweeted a video showing two partnerships with MS Dhoni on Sunday which showcase the amount of mutual respect and understanding the two had when batting together.

“Thank you for these moments skip,” Kohli wrote along with the video.

One of the partnerships in the video was from the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinal, when Dhoni seemed to hand over the task of hitting the winning runs to Kohli. With the scores level, South Africa’s Beuran Hendricks bowled a short and slow ball to Dhoni, who instead of hitting a shot, presented a straight bat and defended, much to Kohli’s surprise.

Kohli then smashed the first ball of the final over from fast bowler Dale Steyn for four to seal a six-wicket triumph.

“Yes, he gave me a chance to finish the game off. I had told him, ‘Aap khatam karo (you do it)’, but he told me, ‘Tune acchi batting kari hain, to ye mera gift hain tere liye (you have batted well, take this gift from me),'” Kohli had said after this match.

The second match in the video is an India vs Australia match in 2016, when Kohli and Dhoni ran a couple of runs after the ball had been gently pushed to mid-on. “You can’t take two there,” screams the commentator as Kohli runs without looking at the ball as Dhoni calls and makes it in time for two runs.

