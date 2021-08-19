Virat Kohli most foul-mouthed individual, says ex-England cricketer in deleted tweet

Former England opener Nick Compton slammed India captain Virat Kohli as “the most foul-mouthed individual” and praised England and New Zealand skippers, Joe Root and Kane Williamson as ‘level headed’. Compton’s remark on social media came after India beat England in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday.

38-year-old Compton, who has represented England in 16 Test matches between 2012 and 2016, also recalled an incident from 2012 during a Test series in India and wrote, “Isn’t Kohli the most foul-mouthed individual.”

“I’ll Never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice.”

“It highlights what a level-headed and grounded man Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are,” said Compton in a tweet in which he also praised the level-headedness of former India legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In the highly charged Test in London, Kohli was involved in an on-field altercation with England pace bowler James Anderson. The on-field altercations started after Mark Wood dished out short-pitched stuff targeting Jasprit Bumrah’s head, resulting in an argument with England skipper Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. Even rookie Ollie Robinson was having a go at the Indian batters.

However, the tables turned when England were bowled out for paltry 120 in their second innings with India captain Virat Kohli leading the battle of sledges.

“The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us,” Kohli had said after the game.

KL Rahul, who was adjudged player of the match, for his fantastic knock of 129 said, “We don’t mind some banter. You go after one of our guys and all XI of us will come back.”