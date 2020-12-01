Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami on verge of breaking individual records, India look to avoid unwanted record

Mohammed Shami is on the verge of being the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets; Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the fastest to 12000 ODI runs. (AP)

Team India are on the verge of a sixth consecutive loss in the ODI format, which will be the worst run for the national team in the format since 1989. However, some individual all-time records are set to be broken in the 3rd ODI vs Australia on Wednesday, even as India look to stave off a whitewash.

Kohli now has lost 5 ODIs on the trot and if he loses again on Wednesday, he will join Sunil Gavaskar as the Indian captain with the most back to back losses in ODIs. MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri and Dilip Vengsarkar are the other Indian captains who lost 5 ODIs on the trot as captain.

India’s worst string of losses came in 1981 when they lost 8 matches on the trot, under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar (7 matches) and Gundappa Viswanath (1 match).

Individual records

Shami, who has 148 wickets in just 79 ODIs, could become the fastest Indian to reach the milestone of 150 ODI wickets.

He is 2 wickets away from the mark and could reach the mark in the 3rd ODI. Ajit Agarkar (97 matches) is currently the fastest Indian bowler to 150 ODI wickets

Only Australian Mitchell Starc (77 matches) and Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq (79) would be ahead of Shami in this record.

Virat Kohli is 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar holds the record for being the fastest to 12,000 ODI runs in 300 innings. Kohli has 11,977 runs in 250 ODIs and is just 23 runs short of this record.

