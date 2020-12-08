Middle overs during our batting cost us the game, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (85) in action during the 3rd T20I (Twitter/BCCI)

India suffered a middle order collapse in the 3rd T20I vs Australia to go down by 12 runs in Sydney on Tuesday, and skipper Virat Kohli said this was what cost them the match.

“At one stage when Hardik Pandya started going we thought we could pull it off. The middle over phase during our batting cost us the game. A partnership of 30-odd would’ve made it easier for Hardik,” Kohli said after the match.

After Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket in the 9th over, India struggled to get going, as Australia bogged down the run rate with spin. Sanju Samson (10) and Shreyas Iyer (0) departed within quick succession. Even as Virat Kohli shifted gears, wickets falling around him jolted India’s momentum.

Hardik Pandya and Kohli, who fell in the 19th over for 85, unleashed an offensive in the later overs, but their wickets ended India’s hopes in the match. India won the T20I series 2-1. The teams will now head into the Test arena.

Kohli said, “We need to take the same competitive attitude into the Tests, and having played here a few times, we can score runs as well. Once it’s time to capitalize and score, we need to do that session by session. I’m sure the current side is stronger than last time.”

