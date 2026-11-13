When Kohli gave Henry the India jersey after Kiwi win & 12,477 day compliment

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
It took Virat Kohli to walk up to the New Zealand dressing room and hand Matt Henry a Team India jersey – though the star of the day who destroyed India with figures of 6/27 just stood leaning against the wall with his arms crossed.
Kohli handed over the blue jersey and was heard with smatterings of “Quality…that was, that was enough,” while gesturing that the “sun as well” at eye level seemed to have contributed to the wrecking ball first over. “We didn’t think the wickets gonna change,” Kohli would add of the post match chat after he was cleaned up.
Henry claimed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 0, and added Shreyas Iyer this early haul.
When NZ Cricket asked Henry if this was the best ODI over up front, he waved away the gush saying, “I wouldn’t have thought so. Sure there’s someone else. There’s a lot of ODI cricket. Definitely there’s be better ones than that.”
The cricket board social media would caption the video, “Day 12,477 of waiting for Matt Henry to accept a compliment.”
View this post on Instagram
The other Matt, Matthew Fisher would celebrate his 27th as the team wrapped up a typically understated celebration.
Henry had been the highest wicket taker at the last Champions Trophy where India beat NZ in final but shut out India in style bagging three monster big wickets in the first six balls at his home ground.
Videos celebrating how Henry recovered from a broken back at 20 and still has a 10cm titanium rod in his spine circulated, as fans at the ground was asked to describe his bowling performance. After lots of ‘GOAT’ proclamations in sheep-land, an Indian fan would describe it as ‘Save Us!’ as 21 wrecked havoc with a triple wicket maiden.