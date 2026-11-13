When Kohli gave Henry the India jersey after Kiwi win & 12,477 day compliment

It took Virat Kohli to walk up to the New Zealand dressing room and hand Matt Henry a Team India jersey – though the star of the day who destroyed India with figures of 6/27 just stood leaning against the wall with his arms crossed.

Kohli handed over the blue jersey and was heard with smatterings of “Quality…that was, that was enough,” while gesturing that the “sun as well” at eye level seemed to have contributed to the wrecking ball first over. “We didn’t think the wickets gonna change,” Kohli would add of the post match chat after he was cleaned up.