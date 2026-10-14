Virat Kohli makes LinkedIn debut: ‘My feed just got even more interesting’

Cricketer Virat Kohli has become the latest cricketer to join LinkedIn, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Robin Uthappa. Kohli’s move is significant as he is one of the most followed athletes on social media apps like Instagram with 271 million followers, trailing only the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (680 million) and Lionel Messi (517 million).

Founded in 2003, LinkedIn is a professional networking service that claims to have over one billion members across over 200 countries.

Kohli’s move was welcomed by CEO and Chairman of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, who commented on Kohli’s post: “My feed just got even more interesting. Welcome to LinkedIn, Virat. And congrats on your next chapter.”