Virat Kohli makes LinkedIn debut: ‘My feed just got even more interesting’

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Cricketer Virat Kohli has become the latest cricketer to join LinkedIn, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Robin Uthappa. Kohli’s move is significant as he is one of the most followed athletes on social media apps like Instagram with 271 million followers, trailing only the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo (680 million) and Lionel Messi (517 million).
Founded in 2003, LinkedIn is a professional networking service that claims to have over one billion members across over 200 countries.
Kohli’s move was welcomed by CEO and Chairman of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, who commented on Kohli’s post: “My feed just got even more interesting. Welcome to LinkedIn, Virat. And congrats on your next chapter.”
Kohli’s bio reads: Professional Athlete at Indian Cricket Team | Co-Founder at one8world | Investor at Agilitas.
The cricketer who has scored 9230 runs in 123 Tests, 15109 runs in 317 ODIs (and counting) and 4188 runs in 125 T20Is, started his LinkedIn account with a debut post.
I’ve always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played. Today, that vision feels closer than ever. A new generation is proving that India can produce world-class athletes and build brands for the global stage.
The vision of building an end-to-end sports platform from India, spanning manufacturing, consumer brands, and sports distribution. A belief that India can help shape the future of global sport, not just participate in it.
That’s why I’ve joined Agilitas as an Investor and as a Co-founder and Co-creator of one8world.
one8 is built on a belief I’ve carried throughout my career: progress comes from pushing boundaries, raising standards, and daring to do things differently.
That’s how we introduced the brand to the world, and watching one8world come to life in front of thousands of people, in my home city, was one of the most meaningful moments of my life.
The vision is clear. It’s time to build something that will outlive all of us. That’s the journey we’re on.
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