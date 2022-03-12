Virat Kohli’s love affair with Chinnaswamy continues: A special bond with the crowd

Virat Kohli’s love affair with Bengaluru’s M.Chinnaswamy Stadium continued on Saturday when the crowd cheered themselves hoarse in his support in India’s second Test against Sri Lanka. Kohli, who is a Royal Challengers Bangalore player, having captained them till last season, played to the crowd as they rained down adulations on him.

The insane amount of support was present from the first ball as the crowd chanted Kohli’s name as India won the toss and came down to bat first. In a bizarre moment in the match, the partisan crowd even cheered the dismissal of Rohit Sharma as the next batter down was Kohli. As soon as he made his way down the field towards the pitch, the noise was deafening.

Even though Kohli failed to register a big score, having being dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva at 23, the support refused to die down. The cheers continued as India came out to field after getting all out for 252.

As chants of “Kohli, Kohli” rang around the stadium, the man himself turned around and flashed a heart sign towards the galleries. In another instance, when the crowd started chanting for RCB, Kohli pulled up his India shirt to reveal a red coloured apparel below it.

The fans were even chanting for the recently retired AB de Villiers, who is a hot favourite among the RCB fans and Kohli obliged by mimicking a famous ABD shot.

Earlier, India were all out for 252 at the dinner break on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer was out on 92 off 98 deliveries while Jasprit Bumrah remained not out without scoring. The dinner break was taken once Iyer was dismissed.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the next highest contributor for India with a 26-ball 39 while Hanuma Vihari made 31.

Virat Kohli was out for 23 just before the tea break while captain Rohit Sharma scored 15.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece while Dhananjaya de Silva got two.