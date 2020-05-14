Virat Kohli loses temper if sledged, Sachin Tendulkar would become determined: Wasim Akram

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are both batting greats, said Wasim Akram. (File Photo/PTI) Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are both batting greats, said Wasim Akram. (File Photo/PTI)

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are both batting greats but the difference between them is in how they react to aggression from bowlers, said former Pakistan great Wasim Akram. He said Kohli will probably lose his temper and be susceptible to losing his wicket if sledged, while Tendulkar would have become even more determined.

“Virat is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether. He’s very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman – positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well,” Akram told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

“Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out.”

However, as far as breaking Tendulkar’s records are concerned, Akram doubts the current India captain can scale them all. Kohli, with 43 ODI tons, is closing in on Tendulkar’s records of 49 centuries in ODIs. However, Akram was sceptical of Kohli’s chances of breaking the plethora of other records held by Tendulkar.

“I can’t compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin’s record? I doubt it. He has far too many records.”

