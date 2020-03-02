Watch: Virat Kohli snaps at reporter, asks him to come up with better question

Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd during the second Test against New Zealand (Source: AP) Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd during the second Test against New Zealand (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli on Monday snapped at a journalist in the post-match press conference after the second Test when asked about his animated celebration following Kane Williamson’s dismissal. A question by one of the New Zealand journalists on his alleged swearing did not go down well with the Indian skipper after India’s seven-wicket loss at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

“Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?” asked the reporter.

“What do you think?” Kohli replied back.

“I asked you the question?”

“I am asking you the answer,” Kohli said, visibly frustrated by the journalist’s questions. “You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half questions and half details of what happened. Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened,” said Kohli.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was also asked about the incident in the post-match press conference. Williamson, however, responded, “It is Virat and he is passionate on the field. I don’t think we need to read too much into it,”.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle did not take any action against the Indian skipper following the incident.

ICC Will Gift Another Spirit Of The Cricket Award To Virat Kohli For His Gentle & Polite Send Off To Kane Williamson.

Absolute Pathetic!#NZvIND 🏏

pic.twitter.com/wlNR8EHgCe — CriCkeT KinG🤴🏻💎 (@imtheguy007) March 1, 2020

Umpires warn Indian fielders for creating confusion for Kiwi batsmen

Earlier in the day, the on-field umpires warned Indian fielders for trying to confuse Kiwi batsmen.

In the fourth over of the second inning, Tom Latham guided the ball towards fine leg to take an easy single, but one of the fielders shouted “two”.

The on-field umpire had a word with the Indian skipper as he said, “No shouting two. You shouted two there. No you’re not, you shouted here, enough please.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd