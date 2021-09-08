scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli: Shane Warne

Virat Kohli is India's most successful captain in overseas Tests, having guided the country to 15 victories on foreign soil.

By: PTI |
Updated: September 8, 2021 2:45:37 pm
India's Virat Kohli pretends to play a trumpet during the fourth Test against England. (AP)

Spin legend Shane Warne has heaped praises on Virat Kohli, saying he has instilled self-belief in his team and hoped that the Indian skipper continues to play for a long time as it augurs well for Test cricket.

India recorded a fine 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at the Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“They look up to him. He’s got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It’s important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we’ve all got to say, ‘Thank You Virat’,” Warne said on Sky Sports.

“The way he’s led them, he’s made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. If you don’t believe, you won’t succeed no matter how good a side you have.

“Kohli gives his team the belief and it’s great to watch. Long live Test cricket while we’ve Virat Kohli. Please keep playing for a long long time,” he added.

