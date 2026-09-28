‘Leaving Test cricket has liberated him’: Former India batter on Kohli’s 55th ODI ton

Virat Kohli produced one of his most aggressive ODI centuries on Sunday, obliterating the West Indies with a rapid century in a 296-run chase in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli stormed his way through the chase and never looked in trouble as he relied on an improve range of six-hitting, smashing nine maximums on his way to an unbeaten 139 off only 88 deliveries. The former India captain got to his hundred in only 74 deliveries while also crossing the landmark of becoming the fastest batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar.

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Kohli’s aggressive suit ensured that his nine sixes were the highest he had ever struck in an ODI innings across 18 years. Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on the 37-year-old Kohli’s ODI batting senses. Chopra opined that quitting Test cricket has allowed Kohli to unlock a new level in white-ball batting.