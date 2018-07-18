Virat Kohli left stunned after being dismissed by Adil Rashid ripper, watch video

Adil Rashid’s delivery that dismissed Virat Kohli, and the Indian captain’s reaction after the wickets fell behind him, has become one of the highlights of the match. (Sony LIV screenshot) Adil Rashid’s delivery that dismissed Virat Kohli, and the Indian captain’s reaction after the wickets fell behind him, has become one of the highlights of the match. (Sony LIV screenshot)

India were blown away by England in the final ODI of the three-match series in Leeds. The visitors batted first and managed to make just 256 runs for the loss of eight wickets. England’s chase got off to a flier because of Jonny Bairstow. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root then made light work of the chase, mounting a mammoth 186-run partnership and seeing England home with 8 wickets and 33 balls remaining.

Adil Rashid was the man of the match. He claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, who were the only two batsmen who gave India a semblance of stability. The one that dismissed Kohli, and the Indian captain’s reaction after the wickets fell behind him, has become one of the highlights of the match.

Virat Kohli looks in disbelief after being bowled by Aadil Rashid. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/eMMml28m2i — Deepak Raj Verma (@iconicdeepak) 17 July 2018

Kohli was set and looked primed for a 36th ODI ton when Rashid Khan came in to bowl the 31st over. The first ball fell took off from leg stump to smash the off and Kohli was left with a rather stunned look on his face. Kohli later admitted that it was a “terrific” ball. “I’ve been playing against Rashid since U-19 and it was a terrific ball, so it’s just one of those balls that you have to take in your stride and say “Wow”. I’m surprised that his turn has reduced over the years, but this one was an amazing ball,” said the Indian captain.

The two countries now embark on a five-match Test series with the first match being played at Edgbaston from August 1.

