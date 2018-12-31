Virat Kohli leaves for Sydney with Anushka Sharma for New Year’s eve

After winning the third Test against Australia, it is time to celebrate the New Year for the Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is looking forward to spending time with his ‘one and only’ Anushka Sharma.

Kohli posted on his official Instagram account a photo with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka, who are off to Sydney for the fourth and final Test of the series. Kohli said, “Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only @anushkasharma”

After India beat Australia by 137 runs on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series, Kohli and Anushka were spotted at a mall in Melbourne. Anushka was also spotted at Adelaide during the first Test rooting for the Indian side.

India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy even if the series is drawn level at Sydney as they have won the previous series at home in 2017. It took only 27 balls on the fifth day afternoon as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) and Ishant Sharma (2/40) completed the formalities in what turned out to be India’s 150th Test victory.

This was Kohli’s 11th overseas win, equalling Sourav Ganguly’s record of most overseas Test wins as India captain. India thus won a Test match at the iconic MCG after 37 long years when Sunil Gavaskar’s men beat Greg Chappell’s side in the 1980-81 series.