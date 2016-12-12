Virat Kohli leads India to fifth consecutive series win

Virat Kohli became only third Indian batsman to score 1000 or more runs in a calendar year. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli became only third Indian batsman to score 1000 or more runs in a calendar year. (Source: Reuters)

After an incredible year with the bat, Virat Kohli, the Test captain, is making all the right noises as he leads India to a fifth consecutive series win. After taking over captaincy from MS Dhoni during the Australia tour in 2014, Kohli has registered series wins over South Africa (in India), Sri Lanka (in Sri Lanka), West Indies (in West Indies), New Zealand (in India) and now England (in India).

Leading a young side, the Indian skipper has ticked the right boxes and has now bettered MS Dhoni’s record of most consecutive wins as Test captain. India earlier achieved the feat – of five consecutive Test wins but three captains – Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble – played role. Kohli is the first captain to lead the country in five consecutive series wins.

It all started with the away tour of Sri Lanka where India sealed the series 2-1, then came South Africa and the Proteas suffered a 3-0 loss, West Indies tour resulted in a 2-0 win, New Zealand were blanked 3-0, and England have already surrendered the five-Test series 3-0, with a Test left.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the young Indian unit and injuries have played their part, a major part, in the last 12 months. Openers have been shuffled quite often, and Kohli’s chopping and changing of the XIs continues. Unlike Dhoni, who didn’t like changing the winning combination, Kohli likes to keep shuffling his resources. For India, the biggest positive of the season has been skipper’s run with the bat, Cheteshwar Pujara’s return to form, Murali Vijay’s consistency at the top, Ajinkya Rahane’s stability in the middle-order, a good find in Jayant Yadav, progress of Ravindra Jadeja, and the rise and rise of R Ashwin.

Both Ashwin and Kohli have played a key role in India’s dominance in the longer format. While Ashwin has continued to pick wickets, and score runs, Kohli has not stopped. Series after series he continues to score runs, tons and smash records in the process. India have a chance to improve the scoreline in the Chennai Test and would like to make good outings in the future

