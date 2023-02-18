IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli’s lbw dismissal sparks debate, creates controversy

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 44 in the second session of India’s first innings by debutant Matthew Kuhnemann on Saturday.

However, as Kohli was given out LBW by umpire Nitin Menon it created a massive controversy with the replays showing that Kohli might have hit the ball.

Kohli immediately went for the review and UltraEdge showed there was a spike as the ball was sandwiched between bat and pad.

But TV umpire Ricahrd Illingworth reckoned that it was pad first and Kohli had to return to the pavillion courtesy of umpire’s call.

Kohli was clearly unhappy watching his wicket’s replay in the dressing room.

Batting coach Vikram Rathore and coach Rahul Dravid also seemed equally unhappy with the umpires decision.

Former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Abhinav Mukund reckoned Kohli was unlucky to be given out.

Didn’t Virat get out like this against SL at home last year? Both times I felt it was not out. Firstly it hit the bat,let’s not even get into how unlucky he is with umpires call. Was shaping up nicely. India in a bit of trouble. #INDvsAUS — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 18, 2023

As per Law 36.2.2 if the ball hits the pad and bat at the same it should considered as bat first.

Meanwhile, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets to restrict India to 88-4 at lunch on Day 2 of the second Test.

India resumed Saturday on 21-0 after bowling Australia out for 263 on the opening day and was building the innings steadily before losing four wickets for 20 runs in the space of seven overs as Lyon (4-25) ran through the top order.