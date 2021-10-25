Virat Kohli laughs off “Will you drop Rohit Sharma” question after India vs Pak match

Virat Kohli on Sunday laughed off a question by a journalist who asked if India will consider dropping Rohit Sharma from the team for the remainder of the tournament.

Kohli said, “That’s a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?”

“Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 international? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game we played? Unbelievable (laughs). Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC T20 World Cup (@t20worldcup)

He also said in the post match presentation ceremony that he had no qualms in admitting that his team was “outplayed” by Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup here but said his players are not the ones to press the panic button.

Pakistan produced a clinical effort to crush India by 10 wickets for their first win in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Chasing 152 for victory after putting India in, Pakistan completed the task in 17.5 overs, leaving the Indian team and its millions of fans stunned.

“We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due – they (Pakistan) outplayed us today,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

“When you lose three early wickets it’s very difficult to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming. They were very professional with the bat as well.

“Hitting through the line was not as easy in the first half as it seemed in the Pakistan innings, so when you know the conditions can change, you need 10-20 extra runs.

“But some quality bowling from Pakistan didn’t let us get off the blocks. We’re certainly not a team that presses the panic button, it’s the start of the tournament, not the end,” Kohli said.