Captains Virat Kohli, KL Rahul lead from front in practice match before Australia series

Captains Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were on song as the Indian players faced off against each other in a 40-over-per-side intra-squad match in Sydney on Sunday (November 22).

The practice match was won by Kohli’s CK Nayudu XI by five wickets after Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI posted 235 runs in 40 overs. Kohli’s team, batting second, reached the target with 4.2 overs to spare, as Kohli top-scored with a 58-ball 91.

The match was part of India’s preparation for the upcoming limited-overs series, starting November 27.

Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan walked out to open the batting for Rahul’s Ranjitsinhji XI. It was captain Rahul who led from the front, smashing a 66-ball 83 and guiding his team to 235 runs in allotted 40 overs.

However, Kohli’s team overhauled the target with 26 balls to spare. Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill opened the innings before Kohli hit 91 runs off just 58 balls.

Kohli and Rahul were the top scorers for their respective teams. The Indian team will play their first match of the Australia series on Friday.

