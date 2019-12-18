Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard combine to claim embarrassing golden duck record

Kieron Pollard after sending Virat Kohli back to the pavillion for a golden duck (Source: AP) Kieron Pollard after sending Virat Kohli back to the pavillion for a golden duck (Source: AP)

It was raining fours and sixes in Vishakhapatnam in the second ODI between India and West Indies but the captains of both the teams had a bad day out with the bat. Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard bagged golden ducks to get an embarrassing record to their name in a game where 667 runs were scored. This is the first time both captains in an ODI game have gotten out for golden ducks.

Kohli came out to bat at No.3 after KL Rahul lost his wicket in the 37th over. Pollard introduced himself into the attack as Kohli came to bat. The Caribbean all-rounder bowled a slower short ball and Kohli played it straight to Roston Chase inside the 30-yard circle.

Despite Kohli’s golden duck, India managed to post 387 for five wickets, their second-highest against West Indies in the format.

Pollard came to bat in the 30th over of the run chase after Nicholas Pooran’s wicket. The 32-year-old edged Mohammed Shami’s delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as he got out off the first ball he faced.

West Indies suffered a batting collapse after that as Kuldeep Yadav picked up his second hat-trick in international cricket, becoming the only Indian bowler to do so.

The visitors were all out for 280 with 39 balls to go as they were beaten by a huge margin of 107 runs.

