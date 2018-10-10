Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Apart from Virat Kohli, struggle to see entertainers in cricket, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen said that barring Virat Kohli, there is a lack of entertainers and personalities in modern-day cricket.

By: Sports Desk | Published: October 10, 2018 12:43:14 am

India tour of England 2018 Virat Kohli scored a century in Trent Bridge. (Source: Reuters)

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen said that he struggles to see “entertainers” in cricket apart from Virat Kohli. “I really struggle to see entertainers, they’re lacking in the game. Virat Kohli is an exception, but otherwise pure entertainers and superstars are not in the game and that’s a big worry,” Pietersen told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek.

Pietersen, himself known for his flamboyant style of batting and ability to pile up runs in all formats of the game, said that cricket currently lacks the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Curtly Ambrose, Wasim Akram, Muttiah Muralitharan and so on. “Maybe it’s a generational thing but the sad part is that quite a few of those former players are commentating but they are not in the game of cricket,”

Pietersen opined that cricket administrators have to do more to get these former players integrated into the system in their respective systems. “You want those superstars attached to franchises, national sides and academies so that youngsters get inspired to be those people. They have to get paid more because the money for commentary, which is a pretty easy gig, is fairly good,” said Pietersen

Kohli tops the ICC rankings for Tests and ODIs and is one of the biggest draws every year when the Indian Premier League rolls out. While India were beaten 4-1 in a five-Test series in England, Kohli was the standout batsman. He scored 593 runs in 10 innings and was the highest run scorer by a fair distance. England’s Jos Buttler was second and he had scored 349.

