I respect Virat Kohli’s opinion on letting Ravi Shastri continue as coach, says Kapil Dev

Former Indian skipper and current co-member of newly-formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Kapil Dev does not think that choosing an Indian coach is going to be a tough job. And said he would respect the Indian captain’s opinion on Ravi Shastri continuing as coach.

“I respect Virat Kohli’s opinion. In fact, I respect everyone’s opinion,” Dev told reporters. He was in Kolkata to receive the ‘Bharat Gaurav’, East Bengal’s highest honour during their foundation day celebrations at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Before going to West Indies, Virat Kohli said the team would be happy if Ravi Shastri will continue as Indian Coach.

On being asked whether choosing an Indian coach is going to be a tough job, Dev said, “Absolutely not. When you are doing your job right it’s never tough.”

On Wednesday, another member of the CAC and former Indian coach, Anshuman Gaekwad, talked about the issue as well.

“There’s no question of what Kohli says or anybody says,” Gaekwad told PTI.

“If you remember the appointment of women’s coach, there was a lot of controversies. But we didn’t take anyone’s opinion,” the former India batsman and coach said.

“See, whatever (Virat) Kohli or (Ravi) Shastri may say, we have to adhere to BCCI. He was asked about his preference (at the press conference) and Kohli gave his preference for Ravi Shastri. We have nothing to do with that. We are neutral and we would go with an open mind,” Gaekwad said.

The meeting to decide the new coaching set-up of Team India has been rescheduled to August 6. Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh have confirmed that they’ve applied for the post of coach, but others are also said to have applied.