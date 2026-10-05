RCB batting Coach says it is ‘Very hard’ for Kohli but Root has ‘good chance’ of breaking Tendulkar’s records

Virat Kohli on the left and Joe Root on the right. (FILE photo)

Virat Kohli and Joe Root have two of Sachin Tendulkar’s records in sight, records they can break. But they are different: Kohli can reach 100 centuries, something only Tendulkar has done, and Root can surpass Tendulkar’s Test run tally of 15,921.

Former Indian cricketer and batting coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dinesh Karthik gave his view on the matter, saying it is tougher for Kohli to get to 100 centuries.

“I really wish he does, but I think it is very hard,” Dinesh Karthik said of Kohli’s chances on Cricbuzz.

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“Good chance. They play a lot of Test cricket. He still looks quite fit. He is happily scoring runs every time he goes out to bat. So, I think it looks very possible for him,” Karthik said on Root.