Virat Kohli & Jasprit Bumrah rested for West Indies T20Is

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. India are currently playing England in an ODI series. Kohli, who was out of the 1st ODI with a groin injury looks set the miss the second one also due to a dodgy groin.

Groin strain can easily aggravate into a proper tear if the player rushes himself into the thick of things. A quick single or a swift turnaround during a double can unknowingly worsen a player’s condition if he takes field without being hundred percent fit.

Earlier, India had announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in West Indies where Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the side while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy. India will lock horns in three ODIs in Trinidad, which will begin from July 22.

Indian stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shami, and Hardik Pandya have been given rest. After losing the 5th Test against England, the Indian team are currently in England gearing up for the T20I series.

The first three ODIs against the West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The men in blue led by Rohit Sharma are ready to roar against England in the three T20I series starting from Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that since captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid took charge after the 2021 T20 World Cup last November, Indian players have been playing non-stop, be it the IPL or international series with and injuries piling up due to the churn. The team management has stated its aim of having a good look at the bench strength in the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup in October.

After their early exit in the UAE T20 World Cup, India have tried as many as 27 players in 16 T20Is, and 21 each in six ODIs and eight Tests until the Edgbaston Test.