Virat Kohli is as good as anyone I have seen, says Dennis Lillee

Legendary Australian seamer Dennis Lillee has heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli while narrowing down characteristics that he possesses which make a batsman great. The Aussie bowler used to instill fear in batsmen with his sheer pace said Kohli’s ability to see the ball early and give himself that extra bit of time is as good as anyone.

Advertising

“I think he is a great player, There is no need for me to even say because everyone knows that. What makes Virat great is first of all great technique, determination, balance and the time he has got to play the deliveries,” Lille was quoted as saying by Anandabazar Patrika.

The fast bowling great added: “He seems to see the ball early and all great batsmen have those four things. Technique, determination, balance and the ability to see the ball early. Virat is as good as anyone I have seen.”

Lillee’s comments came days after Kohli slammed his 25th Test century in the second of the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia in Perth. On what was expected to be a surface rich on pace and bounce, India went in with four seamers and no spinner which seemed to be their eventual undoing. But Kohli shone in the first innings to score 123 runs off 257 balls. India lost the Test by 146 runs failing to chase down Australia’s target of 287 runs.

Advertising

Moving to Indian bowlers, Lillee was full of praise for Jasprit Bumrah and even likened him to another legend of the past – Jeff Thomson. Lillee said saying the India pacer is ‘outside the guidelines of normal fast bowling’. Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker for India in the two Tests with 11 scalps to his name.

“I think Jasprit Bumrah is very very interesting. He runs off a very short run-up. He jogs and then bowls with a very short run. He has got straight arms. His bowling is not text book by any means, but it works. He is very different from other pace bowlers, which reminds me of another fast bowler of my era, who was very different from everyone else – Jeff Thomson,” Lille said. “He is not as fast as Jeff Thomson was but similar in the sense that they were outside the guidelines of normal fast bowling action or technique.”

Asked about India fielding four pacers in the second Test, Lillee said it is not only fast bowlers, India is producing quality bowlers at the moment. “It’s very satisfying to see that. But you know what, it’s’ not just about fast bowlers, India is now producing quality fast bowlers. They are so well equipped in the pace bowling department now that if they have to pick four, they can pick four. And whatever little I have seen of them, they are very very good Test bowlers. I am pretty impressed with the way they bowled in the first two Test matches in Australia. They could have had a bit more luck, I guess.”

Given the tough job of picking between the Indian and Australian seamers, Lillee went with the home side. He said inclusion of Nathan Lyon in the unit helps with the workload.

“I think both the teams have got very good pace attacks. But, in my opinion, Australia’s pace attack, on the day and on song, are the better one. And they are lucky enough to have a very good off-spinner who backs them up, keeps the pressure on, bowls lot of overs. That helps too.”

“In fact, India have a top spinning option in Ashwin too and I am sure the Test that is coming up in Melbourne will see each side having three good fast bowlers and a quality spinner. That will be excellent to watch, I am looking forward to it.”