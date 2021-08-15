‘This isn’t your backyard’: Virat Kohli and James Anderson engage in verbal volleys

As India felt the heat on a day at Lord’s, tempers flared up between Virat Kohli and James Anderson during the first session of the fourth day of the second Test.

This was after Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who made up for the middle order’s prolonged failure so far in the series, could not bat long on this occasion.

Like skipper Joe Root did for England, the onus was on Virat Kohli to score a big one and bring his team back into the game but he could not do so.

Kohli (20 off 31) made a promising start before poking at a wide Sam Curran delivery to leave his team in deeper trouble at the stroke of lunch.

However, in the 17th over of India’s second innings, the Indian captain had a war of words with Anderson. After the fourth ball of the over, Kohli pointed out that the England pacer was seemingly running on the danger zone of the pitch. But this did not go down well with Anderson who had a go at Anderson.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli said to Anderson even as the latter came up with a few words in between. After the fifth delivery was bowled, the India captain continued to have a go at Anderson saying, “chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you.”

India were 105/3 in their second innings at Tea on Sunday. The lead stood at 78 runs for the visitors, with three of their top batsmen back in the dressing room. England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India’s 364 all out at the Lord’s.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 56/3 in 25 overs (Rohit Sharma 21, Virat Kohli 20; Mark Wood 2/16)

England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs.