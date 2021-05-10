Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India captain Virat Kohli, senior pacer Ishant Sharma and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on Instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfies in front of their vaccination centre.

“Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest,” Ishant wrote on his twitter handle.

Pujara was also accompanied by his wife to the vaccination centre.

“Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible,” Pujara tweeted.

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, pacer Umesh Yadav and senior opener Shikhar Dhawan have already got their first jabs.

The Indian team will be leaving for England on June 2 for a three-and-a-half month tour, comprising six Test matches, including the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a ‘liberalised and accelerated’ Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

As per the order, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.