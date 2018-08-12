Virat Kohli is still a work in progress as captain, says Clive Lloyd

Clive Lloyd said Virat Kohli is a work in progress captain. (Source: Reuters) Clive Lloyd said Virat Kohli is a work in progress captain. (Source: Reuters)

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, who was in attendance at Lord’s for India’s second Test match against England, feels that despite Indian captain Virat Kohli being an exceptional batsman, he is still a work in progress.

In an interview to Times of India, Lloyd said, “Virat is still a work in progress and it will take us some time to take a final call on his captaincy. But yes, he has shown positive signs. Yes, he is aggressive, but as long as he doesn’t cross the line, it’s fine by me. Aggression, after all, is not a bad thing.”

Praising Dhoni’s captaincy, Lloyd said, “When I was playing, I had seen five different Indian captains: Tiger Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar, Bishan Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. They had their own distinctive styles. I found Bedi quite good. In recent times, it has to be Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. Dhoni was such a fantastic captain. He was quite inspirational, a good tactician and led the team with a lot of authority. I liked his style of captaincy.”

Speaking on Kohli, Lloyd further said, “There’s no doubt about the fact that Kohli is an exceptional batsman. He is doing a few great things for his country and if you ask me whether he would have made my side, I would say yes. In fact, Kohli would make a number of great sides across generations.”

India are currently trailing hosts England 1-0 in the five-match Test series after losing the first Test by 31 runs.

Asked if Jimmy Anderson would have made it into Windies side, Lloyd said, “Oh yes, why not? He is a terrific swing bowler and right up there with the best in the business. There’s a reason why he has got a such a huge number of wickets and I have always enjoyed watching him.”

