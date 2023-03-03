Virat Kohli is an emotional, caring person, says Dinesh Karthik

On the field Virat Kohli might come across as an intense, fierce cricketer who at times even some of his own teammates may not dare come close to, but Dinesh Karthik has shared a different side of the former Indian captain.

Although Karthik made his international debut well before Kohli, the wicketkeeper has seen him from close quarters with the Indian team as well as at Royal Challengers Bangalore. And speaking on RCB podcast, Karthik said that despite all the accolades that has come Kohli’s way on one of the batsman’s striking quality is his ability to stay grounded.

“What he has achieved as a person…he has literally carried the team for the last 10 years. His consistency and mastery over the game…I don’t think anybody has achieved it in the world of cricket for a very, very long time, his dominance for about close to a decade is unparalleled. We have to understand that there are three different formats, and playing three different formats itself is difficult and then there he is averaging 50 in all of them, travelling abroad scoring as well. I can speak about him a lot. He is very chill, very easy, with the bowlers, the young guys,” said Karthik on RCB Podcast.

During his captaincy days Kohli was seen as an authoritative, imposing figure. But Karthik said behind the scenes, Kohli is a very caring person. “I have a nice equation with Kohli, I think I really like him as a person. The way he’s able to handle the situation right now, a lot of credit to him for that, and he still has a smile on his face…I give him a lot of respect. The love and affection he’s getting from the world, he deserves it, and it is good to see him in good spirits. You know, he is a very, very emotional, caring, and reactive person,” said the RCB batter.