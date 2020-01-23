Virat Kohli is a fantastic player but he is lucky: Abdul Razzaq

Virat Kohli is the numero uno batsman in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli is the numero uno batsman in ODI cricket.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzak feels current India skipper Virat Kohli is a consistent batsman but he is “lucky” because of the support which he gets from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“He (Virat Kohli) is a fantastic player and there is no doubt about it. However, he is lucky as the BCCI supports him well and instills the confidence in him that any player needs to succeed. The respect he gets from his board is what probably inspires him to do well all the time and the results are there for all to see,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

Claiming that if Pakistani players got the same amount of backing, Razzaq said they could even surpass Kohli at the highest level.

“I do believe that even in Pakistan we have players who could become better than Virat Kohli, but they are neglected by our system which is a tragedy. In Kohli’s case, he has taken that confidence shown in him by the board and using his talent, repaid them with his performances,” he added.

Last year, Abdul Razzaq had said Virat Kohli can’t be clubbed in the same category as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar because there is a dearth of world-class bowlers in modern-day cricket.

