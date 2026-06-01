Virat Kohli evolves again: Adds a bit of Sooryavanshi, Abhishek to his game

The learning doesn’t stop for Virat Kohli. Not after 19 IPL seasons, and not even after a title in 2025. The game has moved on significantly in just a year, and this time, Kohli moved with it.

In IPL 2026, Kohli synced his batting fundamentals with the frenzied striking rhythm his younger peers have embraced.

Kohli’s shot-making repertoire may not match up to the flash of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma. No matter. In RCB’s successful title defence in Ahmedabad on Sunday, he produced an unbeaten 75, sealing the win over Gujarat Titans with a six. He closed the season with 675 runs — a fourth successive 600-plus season in the Impact Player era.

It isn’t chart-topping, but 2026 will go down as the season when Kohli adopted the unrelenting code of T20 cricket.

Most Powerplay runs in IPL 2026 Player I R Avg SR 4s 6s Dots Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 16 521 74.43 233.63 48 46 82 Abhishek Sharma 15 369 52.71 214.53 36 29 61 Virat Kohli 16 360 51.43 174.76 47 11 58 Sai Sudharsan 17 347 43.38 142.8 50 9 104 Travis Head 15 337 37.44 170.2 44 17 86

The supreme anchor in him had refused to buy into the manic rhythm for long. But reading the rapidly evolving landscape allowed him to flip a mental switch – not technical. A surge of fearless hitters had given the IPL’s record run-scorer something new to pursue.

“You have these super young players pushing you all the time and really asking you to change your game and up the ante. It’s exciting because it gives you something to work towards,” Kohli remarked after his innings of aggression and attrition in the final.

“The demands of today’s game… You need to get those 20-30 extra runs. I had to change my mindset, not my game so much, to hit the shots I hit, but more often and take the bowlers on, probably the best bowlers in the opposition.”

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Over 80 percent of Kohli’s all IPL 2026 runs have come against pace. (CREIMAS) Over 80 percent of Kohli’s all IPL 2026 runs have come against pace. (CREIMAS)

When Kohli took 21 off the second over bowled by Kagiso Rabada in the 156-run chase in the final, it reflected the work of an entire season. It was the most he had aggregated in an over of pace in 13 years, coming against a pacer who had dismissed him five times. A rebooted Kohli smeared him for 88 runs at a strike rate of 237 this season.

The mental tweak has scarcely looked out of place in action. The shift is discernible from the outset, but with minimal shot-making adjustments.

Virat Kohli’s IPL 2026 batting

Season % balls played in PP Total balls faced % runs in PP Total runs Runs vs pace SR vs pace 2023 220 (48.14%) 457 301 (47.10) 639 401 163 2024 231 (48.22%) 479 373 (50.33) 741 449 168.8 2025 202 (44.49%) 454 318 (48.4) 657 389 155 2026 206 (50.61%) 407 360 (53.3%) 675 542 177.7

Kohli’s Powerplay shares soared to an all-time high in 2026. Over half the deliveries he faced came in the Powerplay, yielding 360 of his 675 runs (53.33%). Kohli aggregated them at a 174.76 strike rate in the Powerplay – his best for any season – bettered only by Sooryavanshi (233.63) and Abhishek (214.53) for more runs.

Of the eight batters who amassed at least 300 Powerplay runs this season, Kohli has hit the fewest sixes. His 11 maximums are far fewer than Sooryavanshi’s (46) and Abhishek’s (29), but Kohli has also played the fewest dot balls (58).

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The 2024 season was arguably the former RCB skipper’s previous best in terms of Powerplay run-scoring, managing 373 runs at 161.5. Kohli struck 36 fours and 21 sixes then, with his non-boundary strike rate reading 59.15. Excluding his 58 boundaries, Kohli’s Powerplay runs have arrived at a 71.6 strike rate this year, emphasising his unique mechanism to maintain the run flow.

Beyond the Powerplay, Kohli has also unlocked the freedom to bat quicker in the middle overs with the assurance of a solid middle-order cartel behind him. Facing fewer balls in overs 7–16 than previous seasons, Kohli struck at 149.7—close to his 2016 highs (150.8).

The most striking switch remains the clinical takedown of pace. Over 80 percent (542) of Kohli’s runs this season have emerged against the quicks, a clear indication that his reflexes are as sharp as ever. Only once has he scored more against pace in a season — 609 in 2016 — but the 177.7 strike rate this time stands much above his past versions.

The transformation peaked with a 25-ball fifty in the final – his fastest IPL half-century across all seasons. Kohli hadn’t traded his core in the transaction. Fending off a tricky passage, his last 25 runs took 17 balls, his varying avatars infusing to stub the Titans.

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“You can have all the excitement and slam-bang in the world, but come the big situations, you need the big boys to step up,” Kohli said after the match-winning knock.

Holding his past self just as dear, Kohli reiterated that the acceleration was not a blind leap, but founded on the conviction that he can still ace the T20 game in his late thirties.