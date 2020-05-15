Virat Kohli returns to individual training at his Mumbai residence amid lockdown

Virat Kohli is currently in self-isolation in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli is currently in self-isolation in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli took out his running shoes on Friday amid talks about the resumption of individual outdoor training involving some skill-based exercises for cricketers next week.

According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to setup an ‘isolation’ camp for players. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has been marked as an apt, well-equipped place but the city is still not free from the Covid-19 cases.

Taking the initiative, Kohli took to his balcony for a light jogging session at his residence in Mumbai. It just goes to consolidate the 31-year-old’s pro-active image in the world of sports.

“Putting in the work is a way of life and not a requirement of profession. Choice is yours,” captioned Kohli on his Instagram post.

But according to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, high-profile cricketers like Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma might have to remain in lockdown while others can start their skill-based training in other parts of the country. “For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay,” said Dhumal.

The BCCI could allow outdoor training as early as next week, when the government will further ease the nationwide lockdown after May 17.

