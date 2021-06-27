Virat Kohli won’t be remembered if he doesn’t win titles, says ex-Pakistan captain

After India’s stumble at the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship final, skipper Virat Kohli has once again found himself in the spotlight.

Under the leadership of Kohli, India have faltered at different stages in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, 2019 ICC World Cup, and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship. After tasting defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2017, India have failed twice to beat New Zealand — in the 2019 semi-final and in the 2021 final.

Salman Butt, the ex-Pakistan captain, addressed the issue on his YouTube channel.

“You can be a very good captain but if you don’t win titles, masses won’t remember you. Maybe you are a good captain and have good plans but your bowler may not be able to execute it. So luck has to be on your side as well. People only remember those who win tournaments,” he said.

“Sometimes you may not be a great captain but your team may be very good and you may end up winning a major title. So that does not define a captain but for the world, of course, a good captain is one who has won big events.”

The 32-year-old Kohli also captains IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Ever since 2011, he has led the team in 131 matches, failing to win a single IPL crown.

“Virat Kohli has not won any ICC title neither has he won the IPL. He is a top-class cricketer, has excellent body language and is aggressive. His energy level is at a different level, and it is evident that he wants to give his best every time he steps out in the middle. But captains should be subtle and not fiery,” Butt added.

“We kept hearing during the WTC final, that it is a battle between fire (Virat Kohli) and ice (Kane Williamson). Most top-class captains who have won titles were cool or gesture-less at crunch moments. Virat Kohli is a man full of gestures. Had he won, he would have been praised no end,” he concluded.