This win was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it: Virat Kohli

India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final Twnty20 on Wednesday after getting three half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The three batsmen combined for 16 sixes and 19 fours as India notched up 240-3 after being put in to bat. The result gives India a 2-1 victory in the series.

Rahul top-scored with 91 off 56 balls, while Kohli added 70 not out off only 29 balls. Sharma scored 71 off 34 balls as India notched up their third-highest total in T20 cricket.

“Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it.,” said India captain Virat Kohli.

It was about going out there and executing. I was in the zone and I carried on. Told KL, he needs to bat long and hold one end.”

“It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played.”

“And batting first we won, feels really good. I know I can contribute in all three formats. It is about putting your mind into it. Now with the World Cup coming up there is motivation.”

“My part becomes crucial as I have to play two roles. When you are not playing T20s for a while and come back and play like this, it feels good.”

“There is one thing about talking about the plans but it is about executing them on the field. I think two guys in the middle with clarity and the way Rahul and Rohit played today was the key today.”

When asked whether scoring more boundaries is a must, Kohli said, “Depends on what pitch and ground you are playing on. You don’t really feel the pressure when you have 20-25 runs on the board. Playing the World Cup in Australia, we will have to figure out how big the boundaries are.”

Meanwhile, losing captain Kieron Pollard said that his side will look to take the positives out of the game.

“At the end of the day, we knew where we faltered and it’s work in progress for us now. It was gettable, we have chased a big total in 2016 here. When you look at the way Rahul and Rohit went about at the start, they took their time and then exploded. Yes, we are disappointed but we look to move on from here.”

“There are a lot of emerging players coming through the ranks. Success is something you need to do day in and day out. Those are things we are working out. All is not lost, we still have 3 ODIs to play. We will look to stay positive,” he concluded.

