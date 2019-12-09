If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli gestures towards a teammate during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvanathapuram. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli gestures towards a teammate during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvanathapuram. (AP Photo)

West Indies beat India by eight wickets to win the second T20I and level the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday.

Lendl Simmons, who scored 67 not out off 45 balls, hit four fours and four sixes, led from the front as the Carribean side scored 173/2 and romped home with nine deliveries to spare.

For the hosts, Shivam Dube (54) scored a maiden T20 half-century off 27 balls after a surprise promotion to No. 3 in the order.

India also did not help their cause with some sloppy fielding, dropping multiple catches.

Addressing the same, Indian captain Virat Kohli said: “With the ball we were good, the first four overs. But if you drop chances, it’s going to cost you.”

“If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor with the field in the last two games. We dropped two catches in one over. Imagine if they lost two overs in the same over. Everyone saw we need to be more brave in fielding.”

On India losing the plot after batting first, he said: “Could say that (Stats showing batting first a problem). Numbers say a lot of things, and a lot of things that aren’t there as well. You expect to get 40-45 in last four overs, not 30. Shivam’s knock propelled us. If you field like that, no total is good enough.”

Having lost seven out of the last 15 T20 games where they have batted first, Kohli was asked if it has become an issue as statistics suggested.

“Numbers say a lot of things. They can say a lot of things that aren’t there as well. I think we were good for the first 16 overs while batting when we were 140 for 4. But then in the last four overs, we should have got 40 to 45 runs and we got only thirty. We need to focus on that,” Kohli said.

In fact, India scored only 38 runs in the last five overs after Shivam Dube’s 54 off 30 balls provided a platform for final assault.

“Shivam’s knock helped us reach 170. To be honest, West Indies bowled cutters and their change of pace did not help us. They read the pitch better than us. West Indies played a very good game and they deserved to win.”

“We knew the pitch is going to help spinners, so we thought why not Shivam go up and attack the spinner. That was the plan, worked very well,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, winning captain Kieron Pollard was all praise for his team. “Guys came back very well in the field, being able to restrict to 170, after the start they got. The way we batted – the guys executed perfectly. It was fantastic.”

“Very excited for some of the guys who’ve come out of the CPL doing well. Some of those senior guys will be back, but excited for these guys, we have to deal with what we have in front of us. Kesrick bouncing back after the last game was fantastic.”

“Simmons started off slow, but he’s an experienced cricketer now. The way you guys speak about me, you think I am a veteran, huh? Continuing to enjoy my cricket, I have played a lot of cricket in India. Can pass on the knowledge to these guys. Pride myself as being a leader, I have been in trouble lot of time.”

“Every time I come on the cricket field, I try to win. Thing for us is to keep calm. There are areas to improve on. The wides, the no-balls. Even I was a bit guilty about it, but we’ll improve that at Wankhede,” he concluded.

