India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli’s cover drive in nets is something that cannot be missed

Virat Kohli is leaving no stones unturned during the training session as the skipper and his unit prepare for the upcoming Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, starting from October 2. The 30-year-old looked in supreme touch during the training sessions as he was seen executing a cover drive right from the middle of the willow.

Advertising

BCCI tweeted out the video of Kohli’s intense practice session.

The Indian cricket board also released video of Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma toiling during the nets.

After starting the World Test Championships on a positive note against West Indies, the Indian team would look to carry forward the momentum in the three-match Test series against the Proteas.