Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man’: Virat Kohli’s MCG masterclass hailed unequivocally on social media

Virat Kohli played a match-winning in the opening world cup game against Pakistan. Kohli along with Hardik Pandya got together at a crucial stage and built a substantial partnership to win the game.

Virat Kohli , T20 World CupVirat Kohli reacts after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Melbourne. (AP)

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass at the MCG, scoring 82 runs in 53 balls to help India win a nailbiting game against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the first game for both sides in the Super 12 stage, India emerged victorious by 4 wickets on the last ball.

Kohli, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya added 113 runs for the fifth wicket after a difficult start for the side with the team being 31/4 after six overs.

Here are the best reactions after the game –

Earlier Pakistan made 159/8 on what seemed to be a difficult track to bat with Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed making half-centuries. Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with three for 32 in his four over.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 06:35:57 pm
