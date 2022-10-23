‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man’: Virat Kohli’s MCG masterclass hailed unequivocally on social media

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass at the MCG, scoring 82 runs in 53 balls to help India win a nailbiting game against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the first game for both sides in the Super 12 stage, India emerged victorious by 4 wickets on the last ball.

Kohli, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya added 113 runs for the fifth wicket after a difficult start for the side with the team being 31/4 after six overs.

Here are the best reactions after the game –

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮

Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @imVkohli, what a terrific display of skills and temperament! That partnership with @hardikpandya7 changed the game. Spectacular win for India against the arch-rivals, Pakistan. Great start to the World Cup campaign. Well done #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2TJoW0PsLw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 23, 2022

The moment Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli – The Best moment of this match. pic.twitter.com/bg0Sq8ZKp5 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli you are the king 👑 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

The game of nerves today but we had it on our side by 95% and then @imVkohli showed what a world class match winning innings looks like. Well played by both teams, great match! #PakVsInd — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 23, 2022

Incredible performance #TeamIndia and @imVkohli ! Soaked up the pressure and brought us home!! Couldn’t be a better way to bring in Diwali!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TYPyAbrpy7 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 23, 2022

Heartfelt congratulations to #TeamIndia for registering a spectacular victory over Pakistan in the ongoing #T20WorldCup2022. Kudos to @imVkohli for pulling India through. This nail-biter of a match will be remembered for a long time to come.#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/AJ5TnSHRAJ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 23, 2022

Earlier Pakistan made 159/8 on what seemed to be a difficult track to bat with Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed making half-centuries. Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with three for 32 in his four over.