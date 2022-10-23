‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man’: Virat Kohli’s MCG masterclass hailed unequivocally on social media

Virat Kohli produced a masterclass at the MCG, scoring 82 runs in 53 balls to help India win a nailbiting game against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the first game for both sides in the Super 12 stage, India emerged victorious by 4 wickets on the last ball.
Kohli, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya added 113 runs for the fifth wicket after a difficult start for the side with the team being 31/4 after six overs.
Here are the best reactions after the game –
The KING is back 👑
Take a bow, Virat Kohli 🙌#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK
.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! 😮
Keep it going. 👍 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg
Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali
What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is
probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @imVkohli, what a terrific display of skills and temperament! That partnership with @hardikpandya7 changed the game. Spectacular win for India against the arch-rivals, Pakistan. Great start to the World Cup campaign. Well done #TeamIndia
This is why I love this sport ❤️
What an exciting game of cricket between two great teams 🙌
🔝 performance @imVkohli bhai 💪#T20WC2022 #INDvsPAK2022 #T20WC2022
The moment Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli – The best moment of this match.
Virat Kohli you are the king 👑
The game of nerves today but we had it on our side by 95% and then @imVkohli showed what a world class match winning innings looks like. Well played by both teams, great match! #PakVsInd
Incredible performance #TeamIndia and @imVkohli ! Soaked up the pressure and brought us home!! Couldn't be a better way to bring in Diwali!! 🔥🔥
Kohli 👑🇮🇳
Do we need to say more? @imVkohli ✨#ThankGod, it's a double celebration 🇮🇳🎆
Heartfelt congratulations to #TeamIndia for registering a spectacular victory over Pakistan in the ongoing #T20WorldCup2022. Kudos to @imVkohli for pulling India through. This nail-biter of a match will be remembered for a long time to come.#INDvsPAK2022
A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins :)
What a cracking innings by @imVkohli.
Congratulations to the entire team. #ICCT20WorldCup2022
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 23, 2022Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier Pakistan made 159/8 on what seemed to be a difficult track to bat with Shan Masood and Iftikar Ahmed making half-centuries. Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with three for 32 in his four over.