Edgbaston knock second to Adelaide, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had scored just 134 runs on the tour of England in 2014 with a miserable average of 13.40. On day two of the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the Indian skipper went past that collective total with just one inning to single-handedly keep India in the contest. The 149-run knock ensured India weren’t going to stand 100-or-more runs behind after the first innings but conceded a lead of just 13 runs.

Kohli has long maintained that his 141 run knock against Australia at Adelaide in 2014 remains his best and most special to him. Even after scoring his first in England – with plenty of pressure – the skipper maintained his stance. “This knock could probably come in second to Adelaide. It still remains very special to me because it was the second innings and we were chasing a target. I had clarity that we are chasing a target and not once did I think that we’re not. It is a beautiful zone to be in and today I’m very happy and very grateful to have the opportunity to help the team this way and pull us back in the Test. We’re here to compete, we’re here to fight and we’re going to continue to do that,” he said at close of play to BCCI.TV.

He further clarified that despite the pressure on him to perform in England, the preparations were strong with team’s benefit over and above personal accolade. “I try to prepare the best way possible that I can and help my team as much as possible. It wasn’t only about getting to the three figure mark but continue from there on. I was very disappointed when I got out as well because I thought we could have taken a 10-15 run lead.”

“But in hindsight we wouldn’t have been able to bowl so just accept what god has blessed on me. I am very happy with my preparation and not worried about the world,” he said.

England were 9/1 at stumps with Alastair Cook departing on the final ball of the day to R Ashwin. This means England are ahead by 22 runs after two days of play in Birmingham.

At one stage, it looked like India would have to fight off a massive deficit with top order failing and scoreboard reading 100/5. It was then that Kohli strung multiple partnerships to take the team to 274. “It was diffcult but I told myself that it is important to enjoy this. Take it upon me as a challenge to take the team far and take the innings deep. So it was a test of physical and mental strength. But I’m glad that we could come close to their total and we’re pretty much in the game. When you can help the team that way then it obviously feels great.”

“I have to commend the tail as well. Hardik batted really well after we lost five (wickets); the way Umesh (Yadav) and Ishant (Sharma) applied themselves. I think it was an oustanding effort from them also and I have to credit them for getting us this close because they got stuck in there and supported me out there,” he added further.

