Probably didn’t have enough intent in batting: Virat Kohli after Adelaide horror

India's captan Virat Kohli directs his fielders on the third day at the Adelaide Oval. (AP)

India faced its worst hour of embarrassment while collapsing to its lowest Test score of 36 as a rampaging Australia registered an emphatic eight-wicket win inside two and a half days in the first Test at Adelaide.

There were no demons in the pitch but Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Patrick Cummins (10.2-4-21-4) displayed fast bowling of highest quality, the impact of which will be far-reaching with three more Tests to go.

A visibly dazed Indian captain, Virat Kohli, was at a loss of words after his team suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Australia.

“It’s very hard to put those feeling into words. We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed.”

“Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn’t have enough intent in the batting today. It’s something that needs to be reflected and learnt from.”

“Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don’t think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by.”

“I think it was a combination of both – lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas. Obviously you want to be committed to the team’s cause.”

“Confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and come up with a better result on Boxing Day. No news on Shami, he’s going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, couldn’t even lift his arm. We’ll probably know in the evening what happens.”

Meanwhile, Tim Paine, Australia captain and Player of the Match, said, “Didn’t expect it to come that quick. Was expecting a real dogfight. To hang in, give our bowlers a chance, and then turn up and start the day the way we did. Full credit to our bowling attack again. Nice to get off to a good start.”

