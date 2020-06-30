Virat Kohli recalls 2014 Adelaide test: ‘A game filled with emotion’ and lessons learnt

Virat Kohli and Mitchell Johnson were involved in a heated battle in the 2014 Adelaide Test. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli and Mitchell Johnson were involved in a heated battle in the 2014 Adelaide Test. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, took a walk down the memory lane on Tuesday and recalled the Adelaide Test during India’s tour of Australia in 204 which according to him will always remain as an important milestone for the team

The game at Adelaide played from December 9-13, has often been touted as perhaps the greatest game of the Border-Gavaskar series. Both sides were engaged in a gladiatorial battle between bat and ball which went till the final day but ultimately it was the home team that won the game.

But even before the first ball was bowled, Kohli had won over the Australian crowd after he, along with coach Ravi Shastri, attended the funeral of late Aussie cricketer Phil Hughes.

Batting first Australia put a 517/7 in their first innings, courtesy of centuries from David Warner (145), Steve Smith (162 not out) and Michael Clarke (128).

In reply, India (444) fought back with skipper Kohli leading from the front with a gritty 115 and significant contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara (73), Ajinkya Rahane (62) and Murali Vijay (53).

Australia, in their second innings, notches up 290/5 dec. and set India a target of 363. Having dismissed only two batsmen while conceding 205 runs in the first two sessions, and left with only 158 to protect in at least 37 overs after tea, Australia claimed the last eight Indian wickets for 73. Kohli once again scored a valiant 141 but it went in vain as the spin of Nathan Lyon (7/152) spun a web around the Indian batsmen.

Remembering the epic contest, Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: “Throwback to this very special and important test in our journey as the test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too. Although we didn’t cross the line being so close, it taught us that..”

.anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side.”

(1/2) Throwback to this very special and important test in our journey as the test team that we are today. Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too. Although we didn’t cross the line being so close, it taught us that.. pic.twitter.com/BrgHL3ffyR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 30, 2020

(2/2)..anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with but almost pulled it off. All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a test side. 🇮🇳💙 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 30, 2020

Here are the exciting highlights from the final day-

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd