‘BCCI received it very nicely’: Virat Kohli on relinquishing India’s T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli, the captain of India’s Test side, asserted that he was not informed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not give up the T20I captaincy of the national team while speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old also put to rest rumours about his availability during India’s tour of South Africa and his equation with newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit.

On relinquishing T20I captaincy

— “Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before selection meeting on December 8 for Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20I captaincy. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain to which I replied ‘okay fine’.”

— “When I left the T20I captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers). I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that ‘you should not leave T20 captaincy’.”

— “The BCCI called it a progressive step and in the right direction. At that time I had communicated that, yes I would like to continue in Tests and ODIs unless office-bearers and selectors think that I shouldn’t carry on with this responsibility. I had clarified on my call and communication to BCCI was clear. I had given that option if office bearers and selectors think otherwise, then it’s in their hands (their call).”

On India’s tour of South Africa

— “I was and I am available for selection all the time. I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available. It should be asked to people who are writing lies. My communication with the BCCI on this issue has not happened that I want to rest.”

— “A lot of things that happen on the outside are not ideal and not always how one expects them to be. But you have to understand there’s only so much that you can do as an individual and we have to do the things that you can as an individual, in my control show. I’m very focused and very mentally prepared.”

Shortly before the start of this year’s ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India’s T20I captain after the tournament.

India will play three Tests and three ODIs in South Africa, starting December 26.