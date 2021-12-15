No problem with Rohit Sharma, was always available for selection: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be available for the South Africa ODI series. (AP)

Virat Kohli, captain of India’s red-ball side, Wednesday said he did not have any intimation that he was being dropped as ODI captain. Addressing a virtual press conference from Mumbai, Kohli clarified that he was still available for selection to the ODI series.

“I am available for selection in ODIs. You should honestly ask these questions to the sources who are writing all this,” said the 33-year-old.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection of the Test team and at the end of the call, I was told by the five selectors that I won’t captain the ODI side. That’s it. There was no prior communication,” he added.

“There were certain things that came out in the past which said that I was attending events but there is nothing like that and those are not credible.”

Kohli also clarified there was no strife between him and Rohit Sharma: ”There is no problem between us.” He added: “I have been clarifying for two years. I am tired now.”

Over the last two days, speculation has been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to a hamstring injury.

India’s three-match Test series against South Africa begins from December 26.