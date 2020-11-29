We were ineffective with the ball, Australia outplayed us: admits Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli, left, gestures with Australian coach Justin Langer following the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia buried India under an avalanche of runs for a 51-run drubbing in the second ODI and an unassailable 2-0 series lead after the majestic Steve Smith produced another master-class in the form of a 64-ball 104 on Sunday.

Batting first, Australia rode on five fifty-plus scores including Smith’s blazing knock, to post an imposing 389/4 against a sluggish India.

This was the Australian run-machine’s fifth century against India in the 50-over format and second on the trot after his ton in the series-opener, which came off 66 deliveries.

Australia register their highest total against India… AGAIN! After scoring a mammoth 374/6 in the previous game, the hosts have bettered that with 389/4 this innings 🎆 What a dominant show with the bat!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OTBp6z5DfY — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

A target of 390 proved to be too much for India as they were stopped at 338 for nine, with captain Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) finishing as their main contributors in what turned out to be another forgettable outing for the beleaguered visitors.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, India captain Virat Kohli admitted that his team was second-best as they were outplayed in the 50-over format.

“They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball, and didn’t hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well,” said Kohli.

India have now lost five ODIs in a row 🤕 What should they change in the final #AUSvIND game to break the streak? pic.twitter.com/hMAbydeduQ — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

“The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would take the RRR up so we had to keep hitting. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference. Hardik felt okay to bowl. Initially just thought of trying for a couple of overs but he felt good and bowled a couple more. And he gave away a bit of a bowling plan with his off-cutters (smiles), but credit to them, they used the dimensions well. Even Rahul or Shreyas, if they carried on, it could’ve gotten us across the line with Hardik to come,” he added.

Player of the Match, Steve Smith, on the other hand, exuded confidence. “I felt good from ball one. Got myself in and went hard. It’s just summing up conditions and what’s in front you. Against India, you need to score big totals. It was just about taking the game on. Fortunately, it’s come off in the last couple of games.”

“I tried to whack the ball a bit too hard in the IPL, now I have started to hit the ball with a bit more finesse which is probably working better for me. I’m just playing nice cricketing shots. It (records) doesn’t bother me, nice to score some runs again for the team and get us to a good total. The boys were outstanding in the field as well. The guys bowled really well and yeah, nice performance,” he concluded.

