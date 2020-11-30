Virat Kohli not under any captaincy pressure: Harbhajan Singh after India loses ODI series

Virat Kohli scored 89 runs in the second ODI against Australia. (Reuters)

Harbhajan Singh voiced his support for Virat Kohli after the India captain’s ability to lead a team came under the scanner because of the ODI series loss against Australia on Sunday.

After losing the first encounter on Friday by 66 runs, India fell to another loss to the hosts in the second ODI in Sydney. The Men-in-Blue failed to chase down a mammoth 390-run target and handed Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead.

While a lot of cricket experts have opined that Kohli has been unable to bear the load of captaincy, Harbhajan believes that the skipper alone can’t win matches.

“I don’t think Kohli is under any kind of pressure with captaincy, don’t think it’s a burden for him. I think he enjoys those challenges, he is a leader, who leads from the front and sets example for the team to do the needful,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“I don’t think captaincy is affecting Kohli as it’s obvious that one guy cannot win you the game. As I said, even after the World Cup, you know you have Kohli and Rohit Sharma, standing and taking the team forward and scoring most of the runs.”

The former India spinner also expressed his pleasure on KL Rahul getting the runs in the middle order. The latter played a 76-run knock off 66 balls on Sunday.

“It’s good to see KL [Rahul] performing but you need a couple of more guys consistently doing well for India. So, the pressure can shift off a little bit from Virat so that he can bat freely, he can do what he needs and also enjoy the game,” said Harbhajan.

After conceding the series by losing the first two games, India will be back in action in the third ODI against Australia, which is scheduled to be held on December 2 in Canberra.

