Virat Kohli: The sole cricketer in Instagram’s rich list for 2019

India captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the top-10 of Instagram’s sporting “rich-list” for 2019, according to HopperHQ.com.

Advertising

Sitting top of the list is Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is followed by Brazilian forward Neymar and Argentine talisman Lionel Messi, in second and third. According to HopperHQ, an Instagram scheduling tool, Kohli charges $196,000 per each post, which is approximately Rs 1,35,66,749. The 30-year-old has 36,159,776 followers on the social media platform.

READ: Netizens praise Virat Kohli for providing tickets for Charulata Patel

Being the richest Instagram cricketer, Kohli is one of the most known faces in the world of cricket. He is the number one ranked batsman in the ICC rankings of both ODIs and Tests, and he lead India to the World Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Advertising

READ: Virat Kohli retains number one spot in ICC Test Rankings

Compared to Kohli, the five-time Ballon d’Or winners have a combined 296 million followers, with Ronaldo having 173 million, and Messi having 123 million. Along with the India captain, actress Priyanka Chopra is the only other India in the top 100 of the rich-list.

Instagram Rich List 2019:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Football): $975,000

Neymar (Football): $722,000

Lionel Messi (Football): $648,000

David Beckham (Football): $357,000

LeBron James (Basketball): $272,000

Ronaldinho (Football): $256,000

Gareth Bale (Football): $218,000

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Football): $200,000

Virat Kohli (Cricket): $196,000

Luis Suarez (Football): $184,000

The highest-paid woman on the aforementioned rich-list is Ronda Rousey who charges $67,700 per post, who is followed closely by Serena Williams, who charges $60,500 per post.

After the World Cup, Kohli will now lead the Indian team in their tour of West Indies, which starts from August 3. The tour will have three ODIs, three T20s and two Tests.

READ: Virat Kohli to lead Dhoni-less India in tour of West Indies

After initial speculation of Kohli missing the tour after their World Cup exit to New Zealand, he was selected to captain the team in all three formats on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma has been chosen as the vice-captain for the limited-overs cricket, Ajinikya Rahane will be the vice-captain in the red-ball format.