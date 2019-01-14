WATCH: Virat Kohli and co. sweat it out in the nets in scorching Adelaide

Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team took the nets in scorching conditions in Adelaide ahead of the second ODI against Australia. The temperature in the city is touching a searing 37 degrees Celsius and is expected to cross 40 on the day of the match. The pitch is covered but to ensure that moisture remains on it in the heat.

Dinesh Kartik getting some up-close tuition on how MS Dhoni plays spin, in Adelaide Oval nets #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CbzDL0Ydwm — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) 14 January 2019

A very warm and sunny welcome here at Adelaide as #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4OkUI3Nk8A — BCCI (@BCCI) 14 January 2019

Captain @imVkohli warming-up in the Adelaide nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against Australia#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JCIYxSdoIb — BCCI (@BCCI) 14 January 2019

India came into the first ODI in Sydney as favourites to win thanks largely to the historic 2-1 Test series that preceded it. But Australia pulled off an upset, managing to defend a target of 289 despite Rohit Sharma scoring a 129-ball 133. Jhye Richardson, who was man of the match, and Jason Behrendorff managed to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu within the first five overs.

Although Rohit and MS Dhoni then went about putting together a 137-run partnership, the damage was already done and Australia clamped down in the latter stages of the Indian innings.

Both sides are seeing this series as the start of their preparations for the World Cup but they both came into this series on two different trajectories. While India are looking to close the gap with England at the top of the ODI rankings, Australia have slipped all the way down to sixth due to their shoddy form over the past two years. But the hosts will be running high on confidence after their victory in the first ODI.

India will need to get their team combination right after Hardik Pandya got suspended due to his comments on a popular TV show. Vijay Shankar has been called in as a replacement and could start in the second ODI. Ambati Rayudu also faces trouble with his bowling action being called into question after the first ODI. Rayudu is a part-timer and had bowled only two overs but he is the only man who can handle the ball among India’s top six.

The Adelaide Oval was also the venue for the first Test between India and Australia. India won that match thanks largely to their bowlers’ prowess and Cheteshwar Pujara’s first innings score of 123 off 246 balls and Ajinkya Rahane’s 70 in the second innings.