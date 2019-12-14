Follow Us:
Virat Kohli impressed by ‘unreal’ talent recommended by Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen brought to Virat Kohli's notice an 'unreal' talent, requesting the Indian captain to consider him in the squad.

December 14, 2019
virat kohli, kohli impressed with toddler, kevin pietersen- Virat Kohli, toddler batting, toddler batting video, Kohli impressed with toddler batting, cricket talent, kohli pietersen, cricket news Kevin Pietersen uploaded a video of a small kid taking shots and tagged Virat Kohli

On Friday, former England captain Kevin Pietersen brought to Virat Kohli’s notice an ‘unreal’ talent, requesting the Indian captain to consider him in the squad.

The video posted by Pietersen shows a small kid, still in his diapers but wearing gloves, playing some exquisite lofted straight drives and cover drives. The same video was shared by former English cricketer Michael Vaughan a few days ago.

Asking Kohli to consider him for selection, Pietersen joked on Instagram, asking Kohli, “WHAT?!?!?!?!?! Get him in your squad, @virat.kohli! Can you pick him?” Equally impressed with the kid, Kohli replied, “Where’s he from??? He’s unreal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WHAT?!?!?!?!?! Get him in your squad, @virat.kohli! Can you pick him?!?! ??

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Dec 13, 2019 at 1:07am PST

Virat Kohli is currently heading Team India to three-match ODI series against West Indies. The first ODI is to be played at Chennai on Sunday. Earlier, India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final Twnty20 on Wednesday after getting three half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul, Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the win, India also claimed the three-match T20I series.

