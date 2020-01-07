India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action (Twitter) Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action (Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli drew some laughs while the teams were training at the Holkar Stadium in Indore before the start of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on Tuesday by imitating Harbhajan Singh.

Who was @imVkohli imitating here?

Wrong answers only in the replies, GO! Watch more funny outtakes only on #Nerolac #CricketLIVE, on Star Sports & Hotstar!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/IXD1j4xEKU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 7, 2020

Kohli imitated Harbhajan’s bowling action, with the spinner – who last played for India in 2016 – watching on. Harbhajan, part of the commentary team for the series, was also accompanied by Irfan Pathan at the time.

Kohli, who drew laughs from the former India players and a roar from the Indore crowd with his comic reproduction of Harbhajan’s action, then went and gave Harbhajan a hug.

Harbhajan, who had current India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal alongside him, visibly entertained, obliged by making a gesture to bowl himself.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I. The first match of the series, in Guwahati, had been abandoned without a ball being bowled earlier on Sunday.

