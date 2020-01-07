Follow Us:
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh

Virat Kohli drew laughs from commentators and a roar from the crowd by imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action before the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on Tuesday.

January 7, 2020
Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action (Twitter)

India skipper Virat Kohli drew some laughs while the teams were training at the Holkar Stadium in Indore before the start of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on Tuesday by imitating Harbhajan Singh.

Kohli imitated Harbhajan’s bowling action, with the spinner – who last played for India in 2016 – watching on. Harbhajan, part of the commentary team for the series, was also accompanied by Irfan Pathan at the time.

Kohli, who drew laughs from the former India players and a roar from the Indore crowd with his comic reproduction of Harbhajan’s action, then went and gave Harbhajan a hug.

Harbhajan, who had current India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal alongside him, visibly entertained, obliged by making a gesture to bowl himself.

Follow Live | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Updates

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I. The first match of the series, in Guwahati, had been abandoned without a ball being bowled earlier on Sunday.

